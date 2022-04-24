RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Winner Willow Pill Plans to Get 'More into Acting' After Historic Win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Willow Pill attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party + Red Carpet at PEAK at Hudson Yards on April 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Willow Pill attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party + Red Carpet at PEAK at Hudson Yards on April 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1)

After a lengthy season filled with twists and turns, Willow Pill has been named the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14!

After her historic win as the first-ever trans woman to win a non-All Stars season of the show (Kylie Sonique Love won Season 6 of All-Stars), the queen spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the win and her future plans.

"It feels amazing to me because this season broke so many boundaries and had so many firsts," Willow said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: (L-R) Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, Willow Pill, and Lady Camden pose onstage during the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party + Red Carpet at PEAK at Hudson Yards on April 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1) Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty for VH1

Willow has been an open book to fans throughout the season, from opening up about her gender discovery as a femme trans woman to her chronic battle with cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder that affects just about every system in the body, starting with the kidneys.

"What's important to me is that I'm representing people who are disabled and chronically ill," Willow told EW. "That's not something we see on television — especially not on reality television, because people who are ill and disabled are amazing, fun, nasty, and catty, and they're everything anyone else can be, times 25."

With her honesty came an outpouring of support from Drag Race fans. "It's amazing to hear from people how much my drag means to them, but also, I think I need a big ego check," Willow admitted. "I'd love to be humbled; I'd love to escape to the woods for a while and reconnect with myself."

As for her career plans after the show, Willow said she didn't quite know the answer just yet. "I would love to phase a little bit out of drag," she said. "I'd love to get more into acting and into absurd sketches and music."

She continued, "For this year right now, I want to travel all over the world and meet people that have made me have the career that I have now."

The Drag Race winner recently spoke to PEOPLE about the effect her disease has on her life and her time on the show.

"It's a frickin' ravenous and thorough disease," Willow told PEOPLE. "My kidneys went into failure when I was 14, and within a year I was on dialysis and received a transplant from my brother. But then cystinosis starts to infiltrate other organs as you get older."

In Willow's case, the symptoms have been extensive. "My throat has been affected heavily with what's called dysphasia, which means I have difficulty talking, swallowing, drinking and eating. My eyes get infiltrated with cystine, which causes blurred vision and pain. Cystinosis can cause muscle wasting, so my muscles have started to deteriorate over the last four or five years; they're not as big and strong as they used to be, and I have extremities of the hands and the feet. It affects my brain. And then beyond all that, anemia is another side effect, so I experience just constant exhaustion."

"Really nothing is unaffected by it," she added.

The lysosomal storage disease is caused by an abnormal buildup of cystine, one of the body's essential amino acids. There's no cure but prompt treatment can slow the development and progression of symptoms.

"I take a lot of medications — a little over 20 pills a day," Willow said. "And while they're supposed to make you feel better, taking that many pills every day growing up, they make you feel sick. It's for the greater good, so that your body functions long term, but you feel ill through your daily life. It's not fun, really."

Willow Pill Credit: Getty

Willow had to manage both her symptoms and the side effects of the medications while filming one of the most grueling competition shows on reality TV, every day for nearly two months straight.

"It was a pretty long experience. It wasn't easy," Willow said. "But when you are someone who's been dealing with chronic illness or a disability, you find your way to make it through the world and through daily life. It becomes kind of secondhand."

Sadly, "secondhand" also means those experiencing chronic pain don't speak out about what they're going through — something Willow hoped she would be able to bring attention to with her appearance on Drag Race.

"It's unfortunate that people with disabilities and illness stay a little bit silent in their daily lives with what's going on," she explained. "It's important to know that if you are disabled or chronically ill, it's your right to talk about those things."

"I wanted to go into the show being really honest about what was happening in my life because I hate that sometimes we make a sugar-coated experience or an inspirational story out of sick people's lives when often, there's just pain there that needs to be felt and heard first and foremost," Willow continued.