RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Season 13 Cast, Featuring First Transgender Man Contestant

The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 are here!

The upcoming season of the hit competition series premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, the network announced Wednesday. Immediately after the new season kicks off, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will air, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the drama.

"Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down," said executive producer and host RuPaul in a statement.

Keep reading to meet this season's cast, which includes the first out trans man to compete on the show. The contestants will be vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $100,000.

With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali's unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she's ready to break the ice.

A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, this celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time.

Don't underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

Chicago's premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

This Dominican doll from N.Y.C. is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.

LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.

As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you'll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside season 12's Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.

The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul's Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.

Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.

From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a New York legend and is here to burn the house down.

Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag.