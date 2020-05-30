Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd and Jaida Essence Hall were all in the running for the title

Jaida Essence Hall Wins RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: 'If I Can Capture a Dream, We All Can'

RuPaul has crowned America's next drag superstar!

On Friday, the supermodel of the world and Emmy-winning host, 59, chose a winner for season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race: Jaida Essence Hall!

The 32-year-old pageant queen from Milwaukee, Wisconsin — known for her flawless runway looks and unexpected comedy chops — was crowned the victor in the VH1 reality show's grand finale, which was filmed remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She beat out fellow competitors Gigi Goode, 21, Crystal Methyd, 28.

“Jaida Essence Hall, you are simply the best,” said host RuPaul after Jaida's win. “The Drag Race family is honored to have you as our Next Drag Superstar. Thank you for raising the bar during the most competitive season in herstory. To Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd, you are both wildly creative artists and I cannot wait to see what you do next! Oh, and don't forget to vote on November 3rd.”

“This victory symbolizes the fact that no matter who you are, where you’re from or how big you dream, hard work pays off,” Jaida said. “If I can capture a dream, we all can.”

All three made it into the top four of the competition, alongside Sherry Pie. The New York queen, 27, was was disqualified from the competition earlier this year after apologizing for the "trauma" she caused amid allegations she had catfished multiple men. Pie did not appear in the show's finale.

Image zoom Jaida Essence Hall VH1

Going into the final round of the competition, Jaida had three challenge wins, and had only found herself in the bottom-two once. But despite her track record, it wasn't an easy victory, with a whopping five lip-sync battles to conquer in the end.

Jaida is now the 12th queen to win the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race her-story. She follows BeBe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Aquaria and season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, who also appeared on the finale to help pass on the title.

In addition to the title, Jaida also went home with a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a $100,000 cash prize.

Image zoom RuPaul VH1

Of course, Friday's finale is not the end of the road for Drag Race fans.

Next week, VH1 will premiere its fifth season of RuPauls's Drag Race All Stars, in which 10 fan-favorite queens from years past returning this June for another chance at the crown (and that $100,000 cash prize).

PEOPLE helped announce the cast earlier this month. A handful of stars from the show's inaugural seasons will be present, including season 1's Ongina, season 2's Jujubee and season 3's Alexis Mateo, Mariah Paris Balenciaga and India Ferrah.

They'll go up against beloved Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry from season 8, season 9 finalist Shea Couleé and a trio of standouts from season 10: Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair and Mayhem Miller.

Whoever wins will join the RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame, next to past All-Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel and reigning co-champions Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change.

It may be even harder this time to get to the top this time, though with RuPaul throwing out the tradition competition rulebook and bringing in "lip sync assassins" from seasons' past to challenge each girl.