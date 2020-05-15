RuPaul's Drag Race Will Stage Virtual Season 12 Reunion and Finale

The reality competition program typically reunites its cast for a reunion and live finale, but plans shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic

VH1 has big plans for the final two episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12.

On Friday, the network announced that its Emmy-winning reality series would host a virtual reunion and virtual finale this season, with both installments coming later this month.

Typically, the reality competition program reunites its cast at the end of the season, first for a taped reunion and then for a taped finale in which the winner is revealed in front of a live studio audience.

Stay-at-home orders across the country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought that plan to a halt.

Now, 12 of the season's queens — Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N Closet, Widow Von'Du, Jan, Brita, Aiden Zhane, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura and Dahlia Sin — will gather with RuPaul remotely to recap the shadiest moments and most shocking eliminations, in a "virtual slumber party" reunion that airs May 22.

All will be back virtually for the finale, airing May 29, where the finalists will compete "in a revolutionary lip-sync battle" for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and the $100,000 prize.

Special celebrity guests will make appearances throughout the night, per VH1, including season 11 winner Yvie Oddly (who will crown the new champ). Season 11's Miss Congeniality, Nina West, will also be on hand to help name this year's new Miss Congeniality and give the $10,000 gift that comes with the title, courtesy of Pantene.

Fans can also expect to see segments highlighting the creativity of the queens "using innovative technology."

One thing fans won't see? RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 contestants Sherry Pie, who was disqualified from the competition earlier this year after apologizing for the "trauma" she caused amid allegations she had catfished multiple men.

Meanwhile, after season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race wraps up, VH1 will debut season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, which will see 10 fan-favorite queens from years past returning for another chance at the crown.

The acclaimed series has assembled a diverse array of performers for its latest offering, even going back into the Drag Race archive to grab a handful of stars from the show's earlier seasons including season 1's Ongina, season 2's Jujubee, and season 3's Alexis Mateo, Mariah Paris Balenciaga and India Ferrah.

They'll go up against beloved Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry, who competed on season 8; season 9 finalist Shea Couleé; and a trio of standouts from season 10: Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, and Mayhem Miller.

Whoever wins will earn her spot in the RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame, next to past All Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel and reigning co-champions Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change.