RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1 Queens Join Season 10 Cast for Epic Finale Lip Sync

Before a winner is crowned on Thursday’s season 10 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a few familiar faces from the Emmy-winning reality show’s first season are returning to the runway for an epic lip sync eleganza extravaganza — and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek.

Back for another twirl on the stage are season 1 stars Porkchop, Akashia, Jade, Ongina, Shannel, Rebecca Glascock, Nina Flowers, and RuPaul’s first Drag Race winner BeBe Zahara Benet.

They’re not alone. Season 10’s top 10 — Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Kalorie Karbdashian Williams, Yuhua Hamasaki, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Mayhem Miller, Blair St. Clair, Monique Heart, The Vixen, Monét X Change, and Miz Cracker — are back too, joining them for a battle for the ages.

It’s a reunion a decade in the making set to a megamix of RuPaul’s hits from the show over the years, including “Cover Girl,” “Jealous of My Boogie,” “Champion,” “Glamazon,” “The Beginning,” “Sissy That Walk,” “Born Naked,” “The Realness,” “Bring it to the Runway,” and “American.”

VH1

RELATED VIDEO: RuPaul Reveals the Last Song That Was Stuck in His Head!

The battle is just one of the things fans can expect to see on the season closer.

Four finalists remain for the milestone season: Kameron Michael, Eureka, Asia O’Hara, and Aquaria.

All will lip sync for their lives in a bracket-style battle before RuPaul crowns a winner.

Up for grabs? A cash prize of $100,000 and a sea of other giveaways, including a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finale airs Thursday (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.