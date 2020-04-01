RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Prep for Snatch Game in Sneak Peek — See Who They'll Be Portraying

It’s time for the Snatch Game on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and PEOPLE has the first look at the queens in action!

The highly anticipated challenge, which tests contestants’ skills at celebrity impersonation and improv comedy by putting them on a parody version of the Match Game, has become the Emmy-winning reality show’s most iconic test. Each year, it turns out memorable and hilarious performances from the queens while easily separating the strong from the weak.

This season’s crop seem primed for the task at hand. In the clip, Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hal, Jan, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du all cheer with glee when RuPaul announces the game.

“RuPaul Charles done shuck up the building,” Widow says. “It’s the motherf—ing Snatch Game! I’m excitttteed!”

They then begin prepping their characters, announcing one by one who they’ll be taking on.

Brita, a New York City queen with a larger-than-life personality, turns her eyes to one of Broadway’s biggest divas: Tony-winning Dreamgirls star Jennifer Holliday. Meanwhile, Jaida turns to rap music’s current female star, Cardi B.

Widow steps things up, playing both Tina Turner and her controversial ex-husband Ike Turner. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea,” Brita tells audiences. “This seems like a very sticky situation.”

That’s not the only choice giving the queens pause. Aiden pulls out an obscure pick: Patricia Quinn, the Northern Irish actress best known for her role as Magenta in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“She’s like an old cooky woman now,” Aiden says, adding that he’ll be portraying the 75-year-old star at her current age. “She’s somebody that I’ve met personally that I’ve had lunch with.”

“I hang out with my mom, that doesn’t mean she’s funny,” Brita quips. “Good luck, bitch.”

Aiden has been on the outs with her co-competitors over recent weeks, especially Brita.

Earlier in the clip, Aiden defends herself from criticisms directed her way from Brita. “All we can do is try to bring what the judges are asking from us specifically,” she says.

“Just because Brita views herself as a strong competitor and is upset that she is in the bottom this week, she feels like somehow that’s my fault,” Aiden explains to the camera. “These bitches have been coming for me since day one. Honestly, I’m not here for it. So quiet Aiden isn’t going to be quiet for much longer.”

As if all that drama and the promise of the Snatch Game weren’t enough to get fans excited, Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be guest-judged by Mean Girls costars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese.

Former contestant Miss Vanjie will also make a guest appearance, presumably to give advice about what not to do after her performance last season as Bhad Bhabie found her in the bottom three.

And while viewers will see Sherry Pie compete, she’s been disqualified from the competition after apologizing for the “trauma” she caused amid allegations she had catfished multiple men.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.