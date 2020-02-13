RuPaul’s Drag Race Taps Jeff Goldblum, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan and More as Guest Judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race is bringing serious star power to season 12.

On Thursday, the Emmy-award winning reality series unveiled its list of 15 guest judges for season 12, which includes A-list actors, singers, TV hosts and even a politician.

The list includes: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Chaka Khan, Winnie Harlow, Robyn, and Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese.

In all of their promo clips posted on Twitter, each of the 15 celebrities introduces themselves, followed by saying, “I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

RELATED: Celebrities in Drag! RuPaul’s Drag Race Announces New Star-Studded Spin-off

Several of the celebrities shared their excitement about joining the show on Twitter, including Ocasio-Cortez, 30, who retweeted her video and wrote, “This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me! #YouBettaVote.”

Said Bloom, 32, “I and my secret pregnancy tits were SO PUMPED TO DO THIS. I will never feel like I she done already done had herses with this show. #DragRace.”

This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!#YouBettaVote 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✌🏽 https://t.co/yuD2y7nNw9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

I and my secret pregnancy tits were SO PUMPED TO DO THIS. I will never feel like I she done already done had herses with this show. #DragRace https://t.co/KNzscDI4y2 — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 13, 2020

RELATED: RuPaul’s Daytime Talk Show Not Moving Forward in Syndication After 3-Week Trial Run

Newton, best known for her role on HBO’s Westworld, also reacted to the news, writing, “Never been more proud *SWOON.*”

Never been more proud *SWOON* https://t.co/H9QXLow0aE — Thandie Newton OBE (@thandienewton) February 13, 2020

Last season also featured numerous celebrity judges, including Miley Cyrus, Kandi Burrus, Tiffany Pollard, Gina Rodriguez, Todrick Hall, Lena Waithe, Adam Rippon and Joel McHale.

The main judging panel will remain unchanged for season 12, with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for 34 Emmys in various categories. The show has taken home the award for the outstanding reality-competition program three times, and RuPaul as host four times.

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres Feb. 28 on VH1.