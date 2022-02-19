RuPaul's Drag Race Contestant Jasmine Kennedie Comes Out as Transgender: 'Living My Truth'

"I am proud to say I am Kyle, and I am a trans woman," RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Jasmine Kennedie wrote in a heartfelt post

Jasmine Kennedie has come out as transgender.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant, 22, opened up about her gender identity on Instagram Friday, revealing that she recently began transitioning.

"I couldn't be more happier," Kennedie wrote in the caption.

"Growing up I always felt different. I never really fit the mold of what society has panned out for me to be," she continued. "For the last 7 years of my life, I put all of my focus on my career. Never did I take a chance to step back and ask myself, what does Kyle want to be or what does Kyle want to do.

"It was always what does Jasmine need to succeed. I [thought] drag was enough for me, I could take off the makeup anytime and no one would know me out of drag. But at a certain point in my drag career I was realizing that I was doing drag to fill the void in my own life. I was using it to get closer to who I really am," Kennedie added.

She credited Chicago pageant queen Mimi Marks with first sparking her gender journey when she was 15. "I still get chills to this day thinking of the first time I saw @mimimarks11 and her walking out for formers presentation," Kennedie wrote.

"I was mesmerized by how confident and beautiful she was! When I saw her I felt this rush of emotion through my body I couldn't describe. It was the feeling of me wanting that for myself. To be a beautiful and confident trans woman," she added. "Ever since that day I realized that's what I wanted that for my life. I am now at a place in my life where I feel confident enough to finally start living my truth and stop worry about what others think."

Kennedie revealed that she began hormone replacement therapy after wrapping the current season of the Emmy-winning drag queen competition show.

"Everything I've wanted is finally happening and I am so thankful for the people who made it possible," Kennedie added, thanking her Drag Race costar Kerri Colby for helping her "feel comfortable" talking about her identity.

"If it wasn't for you, I probably would have never came out. Thank u to my wonderful boyfriend for accepting me and loving me regardless of my gender. And thank u to my drag mom @missmandella for helping me navigate my transition. As well as @chiquitettas, for answering all my random questions at any given moment about the right steps to take! I am proud to say I am Kyle, and I am a trans woman."