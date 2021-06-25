RuPaul's Drag Race Fan Favorites Act with Brady Bunch Stars in Crossover Special: Watch the Promo

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the first promo of Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch

Here's the story of a lovely RuPaul's Drag Race and Brady Bunch crossover!

A week before its premiere, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first promo of Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, premiering June 30 on Paramount+.

Fan-favorite Drag Race queens and winners will put their own spin on beloved Brady Bunch characters for the remake of the 1971 episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up" in addition to recreating the opening credits of the '70s sitcom, which ran for five seasons.

"The queens of Drag Race are recreating one unforgettable episode of Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch," the narrator says. "It's a one-a-of-kind television event fit for a queen."

The special stars season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady, the matriarch played by Florence Henderson; All-Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady, the eldest daughter originally played by Maureen McCormick; All-Stars 6 star Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady, the middle child played by Eve Plumb; and season 13 runner-up Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady, the youngest daughter played by Susan Olsen.

For the Paramount+ special, Plumb will play The Brady Bunch's Lucy Winters (Pamelyn Ferdin's role) and Olsen will play Margie Whipple (Karen Foulkes' role).

Meanwhile, season 6 Miss Congeniality BenDeLaCreme is out of drag to play Greg Brady, the eldest Brady son portrayed by Barry Williams. Williams will switch things up by taking on the role of Brady family patriarch Mike, originally played by Robert Reed.

Christopher Knight reprises his role as middle brother Peter Brady and Mike Lookinland returns as youngest brother Bobby Brady.

Rounding out the cast is season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West as Alice, the beloved housekeeper originally played by Ann B. Davis, as well as guest stars RuPaul and Michelle Visage as new characters named The Wig Attendant and Helen, respectively.