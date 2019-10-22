Celebrities in Drag! RuPaul's Drag Race Announces New Star-Studded Spin-off

RuPaul’s Drag Race is getting a celebrity makeover!

VHI announced a new spin-off to the hit reality competition show, RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, on Tuesday.

The limited series will run for four episodes and feature 12 celebrities as they sashay their way to winning the first-ever title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.”

According to the announcement, each episode will see three celebrities undergo complete drag transformations. Of course, they will have a few veterans on hand to help show them the ropes. Series favorites Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will return for the competition.

Each winner will take home the title and donate the prize money to a charity of their choosing.

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” said host and executive producer RuPaul Charles in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

The list of participating celebrities and a premiere date have not yet been announced.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for 34 Emmys in various categories. The show has taken home the award for the outstanding reality-competition program three times, and RuPaul as host four times.