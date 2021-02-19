RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Get a Surprise Visit from Anne Hathaway Ahead of Rusical Challenge

"Everything she's been in has been incredible," Utica gushes of the Oscar-winning actress

It's about to be Rusical week on RuPaul's Drag Race — and the queens are getting some tips from a certain Oscar-winning actress.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of the VH1 competition show, the queens are tasked with performing in a themed musical challenge, a.k.a. a Rusical.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For this week's maxi challenge we are performing in a Rusical," Utica explains. "I'm excited, I'm excited for my part, I'm excited, I'm excited! I don't know how many times I'm going to say that."

When the siren in the workroom goes off, the contestants begin to wonder what could be in store for them.

Image zoom Credit: vh1

"I don't know what the f--- is going on," Tina Burner says. "I hear that noise and it's like PTSD, honey."

'Lo and behold, to their surprise, Anne Hathaway pops in for a virtual appearance. "Hi queens!" she says.

"Anne Hathaway — oh my God," Symone says as the cast begins rattling off some of Hathaway's most iconic performances (The Princess Diaries, Les Misérables, Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada.)

"Everything she's been in has been incredible," Utica gushes. "Well done, Anne Hathaway. I love you so much."

"I understand it's Rusical week," Hathaway, 38, then tells the group. "I have a little bit of experience in musicals, so I thought this might be a good week to stop by the workroom and find out if you have any questions."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: VH1

"I have to let you guys know, I don't care who I am — I still break out in hives," she adds. "So I'm just going to arrange my hair [and] cover up the fact that I get very nervous talking in public."

"Baby, you're in our living room," Rosé assures her.

Tina Burner kicks off the line of questioning with a reference to Hathaway's award-winning role as Fantine in Les Mis: "I definitely have a question. You famously have died in a musical theater role — I mean, you might have won an Oscar for it — what directions can you give me on how to die in a musical?"

Image zoom Credit: VH1

"Just, like, don't sneeze," the actress jokes before adding, "I don't know — make as much noise as you can before you go."

Rosé then asks her if there were any roles she had to "fight tooth and nail for."

"How much time do you have?" Hathaway jokes before sharing a shocking revelation. "I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada."

"But I got it!" she adds. "Hang in there, never give up."