RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Winner Alaska Shares Her Dad Died in a Motorcycle Crash

"He was kind and loving and hilarious and had a beautiful heart," Alaska said as she remembered her father

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Drag queen/recording artist Alaska Thunderfuck poses for portait at "A Royal Holiday" at PEG: The Store on December 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Alaska has shared that her father died in a motorcycle crash.

Alaska, who starred in season five of RuPaul's Drag Race before winning the popular All Stars spinoff in its second season, posted the news on Instagram Wednesday.

"I'm not entirely sure how to even write this right now... My dad was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday," Alaska wrote.

Remembering her father, Alaska added, "He was kind and loving and hilarious and had a beautiful heart, and had so much love for his family, his wife, my sister and me, and his grandchildren."

"We are still very much in shock and devastated and I'm not sure if this will ever make sense," the 37-year-old star wrote. "I'm a feeling a lot of pain and grief right now. I'm also feeling compassion for anyone who has ever lost someone they love."

She concluded, "I hope we can all aspire to live life to the fullest and never take a moment for granted."

In the comments section, Alaska received love and support from her RuPaul's Drag Race family.

Denali Foxx wrote, "I'm so sorry love ❤️," while Violet Chachki simply added a purple heart emoji.

"Sending lots of love and positive energy your way, so sorry to hear of your loss! ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Elektra Shock. Mayhem Miller commented, "I'm sorry for your loss babe. Sending you and your family all my love ❤️🙏🏾."

Last month, Alaska opened up about not appearing on the latest and seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

She said on an episode of her Race Chaser podcast, "When I wasn't asked to be on [All Stars 7], I was very, very emotional and I was very, very hurt and sad by that," she said, adding that she contemplated discussing the show on her podcast. "So, I was like, 'Is this going to be too hard? Is it going to be really difficult for me to even watch and talk about it?' "