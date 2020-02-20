RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moving to Showtime for Special Edition Season

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is sashaying on over to a new network.

A special edition of the show will make the move from VH1 to Showtime for a summer premiere date, Viacom announced Thursday.

Staying true to the original format, the upcoming season of All Stars will see returning stars fight for their spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame — and lip-sync for their legacy. Along with the crown, the winner will also walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.

The special edition of All Stars will premiere June 15 on Showtime, following the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming SHOWTIME offers in both scripted and unscripted,” said Jana Winograde, Showtime’s president of entertainment, in a statement. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

Image zoom Courtesy Viacom

All Stars is the latest program to join Showtime’s growing LGBTQ+ friendly portfolio, which has previously included The L Word and Queer as Folk, and currently features The L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress and more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for 34 Emmys in various categories. The show has taken home the award for the outstanding reality competition program three times, and RuPaul as host four times.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres June 15 on Showtime. The series will also be available streaming and on demand.