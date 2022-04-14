RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 to Feature Franchise's First All-Winners Cast

It's a battle of the best of the best on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Start your engines, and may the best queen win...again!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back for Season 7, and for the first time in franchise history, the cast will be completely made up of queens who won their original season. This time around, contestants will be vying for the title of "Queen of all Queens," as well as a cash prize of $200,000.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paramount+ shared the news on Wednesday, along with a clip introducing the lineup of veteran queens in classic Drag Race fashion –– a workroom entrance.

From Drag Race UK to the very first US seasons, some of the series' most iconic stars are returning for a second round on the runway.

Eight queens have joined the new cast for Season 7. They are All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Coulee; Season 5 winner Jinx Monsoon; Season 12 winner Jada Essence Hall; All Stars Season 4 winner Monet x Change; Season 3 winner Raja; All Stars Season 4 winner Trinity the Tuck; RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 winner The Vivienne; and Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.

In the preview clip, each queen gets a chance to strut their stuff in their favorite look while entering the workroom (and giving the other queens a show). As each queen entered, the footage also showcased the highlights from their original season, from legendary lip-syncs to unforgettable runway fashion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The original RuPaul's Drag Race is currently approaching its Season 14 finale after a long cycle full of saves and non-eliminations. Currently, queens Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Lady Camden, and Daya Betty remain in competition for the crown.

The finale of Season 14 is set for April 22, and as part of the grand conclusion, fans can also expect an exclusive look at All Stars Season 7. Viewers can turn into VH1 at 8 P.M. to catch the moment, as well as find out which Season 14 queen will join the winner's circle.

For fans who can't get enough of a sneak peek, Paramount+ will also air a four-episode special starting April 29, Countdown to All Stars 7: You're a Winner Baby, to build excitement for the premiere. In each episode, all of which will also air on the RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube channel, fan-favorite queens from series history will watch and react to some of the All Stars Season 7 casts' best moments.