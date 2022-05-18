PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, which begins streaming Friday on Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7: Watch the First 15 Minutes of the All-Winners Season Premiere

They're all winners, baby!

Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is making herstory as the first season in the franchise's run to feature a cast made up exclusively of previous winners — the reality competitors back this time for the title of "Queen of all Queens" (as well as a cash prize of $200,000, natch).

Ahead of Friday's premiere on Paramount+, PEOPLE can exclusively offer viewers a sneak peek at the season's first 15 minutes, which features queens Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét x Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja and The Vivienne all entering RuPaul's iconic werkroom one by one.

There's also a surprise mystery queen, who appears at the end leaving the aforementioned queens wondering, "Who the f--- is that?"

Before that queen shows up, viewers are reintroduced to Shea, All Stars season 5 winner. "I didn't know I needed an introduction," Shea teases upon entering. "You know they couldn't do an all-winners season without the full Shea Couleé fantasy.

Shea's joined shortly thereafter by season 12 winner Jaida, the acclaimed "essence" of beauty who won the show over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm excited to be bigger, better and badder," Jaida says, meeting with Shea.

Season 11 winner Yvie appears next, to "even the odds." The creative, oddball queen boasts that they're "coming back even more Yvie," explaining, "There's not going to be one single wig glued down, it's going to be a mess and I hope you're ready!"

Speaking of ready, All Stars season 4 co-winners Trinity and Monét are both ready to settle a score for viewers. As the show's only two "twinners," All Stars 7 might just prove who is the stronger of the two. "I am going to get my own reign this time," Trinity insists, as Monet explains, "I'm not going to share anything. I've done that before, I'm not interested this time."

Two people with nothing to prove? Jinkx, winner of season 5, one of the franchise's most accomplished and unique winners. "My time on [Drag Race] was mold-breaking," Jinx says. "I wasn't a look or a fashion queen. I was a singing, slutty comedian!"

Raja, winner of season 3, also enters with a royal legacy. "Did somebody call for an icon?" Raja asks, the early Drag Race champ dressed with an oversized gold eye around their face. Despite competing over 10 years ago, Raja isn't scared. "All of my competitors have won Drag Race more recently than me but I'm O.G. as f---. Fact. Icon."

Rounding out the bunch is RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne. "The time has come for an English queen here in American to show these bitches how it's done," they say.

In the clip's final moments, our mystery queen appears, wearing a hat that completely covers her face.

"Who is under this big ol' hat?" Monet asks, while Jinx jokes, "It's Sia."