"This is the best hour of television you're going to get all year," finalist Jinkx Monsoon says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 finale

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Season Finale First Look: Which Winner Will Reign Supreme?

The battle for the seventh RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars crown is in its final round, and the returning winners are showing no signs of slowing down!

PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at this Friday's finale, which finalist Jinkx Monsoon promises will be "the best hour of television you're going to get all year."

And Jinkx doesn't appear to be overselling it! Not only has the critically acclaimed season delivered some of the best moments in the history of the franchise — including Jinkx's iconic Snatch Game performance and her Designing Women monologue lip-synch with fellow finalist Monét x Change — but in a Drag Race herstory first, all eight queens on the show will face off this week in two LaLaPaRuZa smackdowns for the crown.

Alongside Jinkx and Monét, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Couleé will be vying for show's title of Queen of All Queens and the $200,000 cash prize that comes with it.

Meanwhile, the other four former winners — Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Raja and The Vivienne — will be going each another to be crowned the newly announced Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses, which comes with lesser (but still noteworthy) $50,000 prize.

"They are giving away a quarter of a million dollars this season," The Vivianne notes in the clip.

"It's nuts," says Jinkx, joking, "And all we have to do is just lip sync 18 times and we got it!"

The lip-synchs won't be easy, as all make it clear that they'll be giving it their all.

"Baby, yes. She is a clutch player. Homegirl came in at the right at the perfect moment," says Shea, who made it into the top four after winning three Legendary Legend stars in the semi-finals round. "Oh baby, it is always a mistake to count Shea Couleé out."

With more Legendary Legend stars than everyone, Monét jokingly reminds their fellow competitors, "Ultimately, what it does mean to me is that I am better than every single one of you. Period."

"It's time to get to work," says Trinity, who tied with Monét to win All Stars 4. "These snack down lip-synchs await. I have my mind set on being the Queen of All Queens."

But perhaps no one wants it more than Jinkx. "I want it it the most," they says. "Umm, I do. I want it the most."

"I'm going to come for each and every one of you," Jinkx adds. "It has been a long hard road — and trust me, I love things that are long and hard. But at this point, there is nothing left to do but just win f---ing everything. No really... I'm going to win this."

Before they do that, one last mini-challenge awaits: a quick-drag, Soul Train dance-off.

"The family that boogies together, oogies together," RuPaul tells the queens before they take the dance floor. "We're going to take one last ride on the Soul Train."

The Emmy-winning host also gives the queens a few last words of encouragement.

"Like Dorothy waking up from a technicolor dream, your magical adventure here is almost over," RuPaul says. "My wish for each of you is that you leave here knowing that the only Legendary Legend star that really matters here is you. Because when it comes to helping other sweet sensitive souls find their tribe, thanks to you, there's no place like Drag Race."

