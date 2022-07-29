RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7: And the Winner Is...

Spoiler alert! RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has come to an end and PEOPLE's got all the details on who was named "Queen of All Queens"

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 7 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7

Condragulations, Jinkx Moonsoon — you're a winner baby, again!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 champ was crowned the "Queen of All Queens" on Friday's season 7 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on Paramount+, becoming the first previous winner to nab two titles in the history of the franchise.

Jinkx beats out previous winners Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Couleé — all of whom had made it to the top four to compete in the LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown for the Crown.

Trinity and Shea had been knocked out in the first two lip syncs, Jinkx beating Shea after lip syncing to Lady Gaga's 2011 banger "Judas" and Monét winning over her All Stars 4 "twinner" Trinity after lip syncing to Pink's 2008 single "So What."

That left Jinkx and Monét to battle it out for the "Queen of All Queens" title and the $200,000 cash prize that comes with it. "Swish Swish," the 2017 tune by Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, provided the soundtrack for the final battle with Jinkx pulling out the win.

"Drag is my passion and something I've dedicated more than half of my life to at this point," said the entertainer, who identifies as non-binary and prefers she/her pronouns in drag and they/them pronouns outside of drag, after the win. "I feel so grateful to be invited here, and I just hope to share the gifts that you've bestowed upon me and show them that we are all beautiful no matter who we are and how we present ourselves to the world."

"I claim this on behalf of Hecate, mother of witches," she teased with a cackle. "Thank you!"

Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening Jinkx Monsoon | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

As for the season's other four former winners — Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Raja and The Vivienne — they went head-to-head in their own LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown for the Crown, this time for the newly announced "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses," which came with a lesser (but still noteworthy) $50,000 prize.

Yvie beat The Vivienne in the first round, with an energetic performance of Salt-N-Pepa's 1986 hit "Push It." Jaida and Raja were up next, taking on Denise Williams' 1984 Footloose track "Let's Hear It For the Boy" in a lip sync that Raja ultimately won.

That left Yvie and Raja, who brought new life into 1985's "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves" by The Eurythmics ft. Aretha Franklin. And despite a hilarious wig review and some remarkable splits from Yvie, Raja ultimately prevailed.

"I'm so thankful to you, Ru," Raja said after her win, breaking into tears. "Ru, you know how much you mean to me. The trajectory that you made in my life? You've always been such a huge part of it. You're an actual in my life. So thank you so much."

"I've always been a fan, and always seen your remarkable spirit and talent," RuPaul told her. "It gives me so much joy and so much pleasure to have you on the stage."

Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, (L-R front row) Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly attend RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Even though they didn't make it to the top again, all the queens had their chance to say their thank yous, receiving a sparkling scepter of their own.

"Thank you so much," said The Vivienne. "You made us feel so amazing and loved and I just can't wait to see you all again."

Added Jaida: "I have found such a renewed sense of myself from being here. I have found so much confidence from being here. Y'all have made me learn that everything I have inside me has always been there. Thank you so much, Ru."

"This has been such an unbelievable journey," Shea gushed. "I just am so grateful for everything that I've learned, for how much I've grown, and I'm just so excited to continue to make you proud."

Trinity exclaimed, "This has been so much fun. I can't thank you enough for bringing me back here one more good time."

"Thank you for this opportunity to come back and share my art all over again," said Yvie.

Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Raja, Yvie Oddly, Monét X Change, and Trinity the Tuck attend RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion St Hudson Yards Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

This is the first time a season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has featured previous winners from the main show.

Unlike previous All Stars seasons where the winners of each week's lip sync get to vote off one of the bottom queens, All Stars 7 let all eight of its previous champs stay around all season long.

Of course, even the twist had a twist! Each week, RuPaul dolled out "legendary legend stars" to the top two queens who triumphed in the challenge. They then competed in a lip sync, with that winner getting both a cash tip of $10,000 and the power to block one of their fellow queens from getting a "legendary legend star" the following week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the premiere, Jinkx told PEOPLE that the season would feel very different than what fans had experienced in the past.

"I think this is going to be an uplifting, very positive season, and I'm just honored to be a part of that," Jinkx said. "It's a season of Drag Race that really celebrates each of the competitors and relies less on failures and sending people home. It shows we can still have very good drag through celebrating one another rather than being cutthroat towards one another."