RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Cast: Meet the Returning Queens for VH1's Upcoming Season

Guess who's back in the house?

On Friday, VH1 announced the cast for its fifth installment of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, with 10 fan-favorite queens from years past returning this June for another chance at the crown (and that $100,000 cash prize).

The acclaimed series has assembled a diverse array of performers for its latest offering, even going back into the Drag Race archive to grab a handful of stars from the show's inaugural seasons including season 1's Ongina, season 2's Jujubee, and season 3's Alexis Mateo, Mariah Paris Balenciaga and India Ferrah.

They'll go up against beloved Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry, who competed on season 8, season 9 finalist Shea Couleé, and a trio of standouts from season 10: Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, and Mayhem Miller.

Whoever wins will earn her spot in the RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame, next to past All-Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel and reigning co-champions Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change.

It may be even harder this time to get to the top, with RuPaul promising, "new twist that is so twisted it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds."

One thing fans may not have seen coming already: the show's decision to remain on VH1.

A move to Showtime was previously announced, but plans for that were scrapped due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in various scheduling and programming adjustments.

The coronavirus pandemic also prevented the full queens from posting together for a full cast shot, though individual shots of each were also released as well as footage from their workroom entrances.

ALEXIS MATEO (Season 3, All Stars 1)

BLAIR ST. CLAIR (Season 10)

DERRICK BARRY (Season 8)

INDIA FERRAH (Season 3)

JUJUBEE (Season 2, All Stars 1)

MARIAH PARIS BALENCIAGA (Season 3)

MAYHEM MILLER (Season 10)

MIZ CRACKER (Season 10)

ONGINA (Season 1)

SHEA COULEÉ (Season 9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its 12th season, with new episodes airing Friday nights on VH1.

In the 11 years since its 2009 premiere, the reality competition series has become a massive hit. It's won nine Emmys, including outstanding reality-competition program in both 2018 and 2019. RuPaul also won four consecutive Emmys for hosting, from 2016 to 2019.

The show's All Stars offering is one of four official installments in the Drag Race franchise, which includes RuPaul’s Drag U, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres June 5 (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.