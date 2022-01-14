PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Friday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, which will be the continuation of the two-part season 14 premiere

Alicia Keys is in the Werk Room!

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Friday's episode, which will be the continuation of the two-part premiere. The remaining season 14 queens — Jorgeous, DeJa Syke, Jasmine Kennedie, Maddy Morphosis, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Lady Camden and Daya Betty — make their grand entrances and compete for the crown.

In the exclusive clip, Keys, who is serving as a guest judge, surprises the queens from behind a two-way mirror while they are getting ready to hit the main stage.

"Hey queens!" Keys says before everyone freaks out in excitement and disbelief.

"Woo, when you talk about dreams coming true, child, like it is literally a dream for me to meet Alicia Keys," says Angeria Paris VanMichaels.

RuPaul's Drag Race Credit: VH1

"Hi, I just wanted you to know that I'm so excited and so proud of you. And I can't believe we're together!" Keys tells the contestants. "And we're going to show them what it is!"

Keys also delivers a pre-show speech full of encouraging words to hype them up.

"The reason why you inspire me is because I feel like we should not hold back. We should be able to be as bold and as brave and as big and as powerful as we want to be. So don't let anybody hold you back," she says. "This is your time. This is your moment. And you are going to show everyone just how special and amazing you are. So go smash the whole situation!"

The singer's message has everyone re-energized but for one queen, the stakes just got that much higher.

"After talking to Alicia Keys, I feel good. But I am nervous because I know that someone is going home, and baby, there are only seven of us," Angeria says. "So I just want to make sure that my talent stands out enough to keep me in the number. Because baby listen, I didn't come here to be the first girl out."

Last week, one queen was sent home after giving an underwhelming performance during the CNTs, the Charisma, Nerve and Talent Show. Lizzo served as the guest judge for part one of the season 14 premiere.