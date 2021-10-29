RuPaul to Star in The B— Who Stole Christmas as VH1 Announces First Original Holiday Movie Lineup

RuPaul is putting the Christmas season in drag, as VH1 gets in on the holiday TV movie game.

The 11-time Emmy Award winner, 60, will star in The B— Who Stole Christmas, which VH1 calls "the draggiest Christmas movie ever made," premiering Dec. 2 as part of the network's inaugural "Naughty or Nice" lineup.

"A workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes 'Winter Ball' competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah!" a plot summary from VH1 reads.

Kicking off Nov. 29 on VH1, the lineup also features titles from executive producers Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon and Kim Fields.

RuPaul RuPaul | Credit: VH1

"With our 'Naughty or Nice' film slate, VH1 is reimagining the holidays with modern, fresh takes," said MTV Entertainment Group CCO/President of Content Nina L. Diaz in a statement. "Working together with Eva, Jamie, Kim, Nick as well as our long-standing partners Randy and Fenton has truly been a gift that keeps on giving."

Fields, 52, produces and stars in Adventures in Christmasing, airing Nov. 29. "Parker Baldwin, a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with superstar adventurer & television survivalist Finn Holt for a holiday television event. The two butt heads until they find themselves stranded together in the wild with no food, unreliable shelter and no form of communication. Unexpectedly impacting each other, they come to realize life is the greatest adventure," the plot summary reads. Fields stars with Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille and more.

Foxx, 53, is behind Hip Hop Family Christmas, debuting Dec. 6. "Hip-Hop's most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image," according to the plot description. Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Lil Mama, Redman and more star.

Longoria, 46, produces Let's Get Married, premiering Dec. 13. "A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first... drinks!" the plot reads. The movie stars Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry and more.

Cannon, 41, produces and stars in Miracles Across 125th Street, which premieres Dec. 20. "After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper returns to his family's church to confront his past on Christmas Eve," the plot summary reads. He stars alongside Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, Akon, Todrick Hall and more.