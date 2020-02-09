RuPaul Gives Pete Davidson a Drag Makeover in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketch

This may be Mama Ru’s biggest challenge yet!

In a hilarious sketch from this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, RuPaul — making his hosting debut — gives Pete Davidson’s recurring character Chad a drag makeover, fully believing that the always irresistible character is “the future of drag.”

All glammed up to shoot a magazine cover, RuPaul tells the photographer to shop taking pictures because “drag needs somebody new.”

Looking around at the assembled crew, the legendary glamazon’s eyes fall upon Chad.

“That face. Those cheekbones. These eyes. There’s something dynamic about you boy,” he tells Chad, who simply responds by saying, “Okay.”

Image zoom RuPaul and Pete Davidson NBC

Over the course of the pre-taped sketch, RuPaul teaches Chad how to tuck, choose a signature look and beat his face “for the gods.”

“How do you feel?” RuPaul asks, as Chad replies, “Gay.”

“Perfect,” the drag mother says.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Performs ‘Yummy’ on SNL in First Live TV Performance Since Announcing New Album

Finally, when Chad’s physical drag transformation is complete, RuPaul explains that there’s one final, and crucial, step that the drag novice will need to take to unlock his full potential.

“The look is only half the battle. Now you need to own it. Baby, it’s time to feel the fantasy,” RuPaul says, before uttering the words that every Drag Race fan has come to know and love: “The time has come for you to lip sync for your life.”

However, while Chad’s dance moves initially seem to please RuPaul, after he trips and falls into a table of food, the drag queen begins to question whether Chad has what it takes to make it.

“That wasn’t good, honey. Look, I can mold you into the next RuPaul and if you want to be the best you’ve got to be willing to work your padded ass off. So I’ll ask you one more time. Chad, do you want to be the greatest drag queen in the world,” RuPaul asks.

“No,” Chad replies, before stumbling off into the distance.

Image zoom Pete Davidson NBC

RELATED: Can You Guess Which RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars These Babies Grew Up to Be?

The night also featured two performances from musical guest Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old singer first played an acoustic version of his hit song “Yummy” before bringing out Quavo to perform their collaboration “Intention,” which debuted on Friday.