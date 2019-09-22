Can You Guess Which RuPaul's Drag Race Stars These Babies Grew Up to Be?

Put your Drag Race knowledge to the test and prove yourself to be a winner, baby!
By Diane J. Cho
September 22, 2019 02:55 PM

Queen No. 1

Trixie Mattel/ Instagram

Hint: He’s a self-proclaimed skinny legend who loves to combine the art of drag with folk music.

Corey Nickols/Contour/Getty

If you guessed Trixie Mattel, you’re a winner, winner, chicken … dinner. This sickening queen is also a singer-songwriter, who is always touring. See if you can catch this All Stars hall of famer live, performing songs from her album Two Birds, One Stone, when she hits your city next!

Queen No. 2

Naomi Smalls/ Instagram

Hint: She’s got legs for days and the fiercest m-u-g … MUUUUG.

Benjamin Lennox/VH1

If you guessed Naomi Smalls, you know your Drag Race contestants henny! Don’t write her off as just a fashion phenom and M.U.G. expert. The young queen proved she had comedy and acting skills, during All Stars 4, when she slayed her Wendy Williams impression and shockingly eliminated drag star Manila Luzon … because she wanted to. Life’s not fair — get used to it.

Queen No. 3

Shangela/ Instagram

Hint: Fans have watched this queen go from making multiple attempts to become America’s Next Drag Superstar to acting in an Oscar-winning film.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

If you guessed Shangela — HALLELOO! You guessed right. This queen has proven that slow and steady wins the race. Although she never made it through to the crown, she can now say she’s acted alongside Oscar winner Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

Queen No. 4

Farrah Moan/ Instagram

Hint: This emo teen eventually blossomed into a highlighter-obsessed queen who will call you out if she thinks you don’t really love her.

Benjamin Lennox/VH1

If you guessed Farrah Moan, you actually do love her! (No tea, no shade Gia Gunn.) Even if she slips and falls, this glowing goddess will always get right back up again — even if she sobs the entire time. 

Queen No. 5

Latrice Royale/ Instagram

Hint: This queen is Drag Race royalty. If you don’t know what it means to “sop it up,” you can EAT IT. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If you guessed Latrice Royale, go ahead and show off your curves and swerves. This legend will always be remembered for her lip sync to “You Make Me Feel,” when she gave the performance of a lifetime while dressed as an expectant mother.

Queen No. 6

Instagram

Hint: This queen can out-sing anyone and if you’re not down to party, you can f— all the way off.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

If you guessed Adore Delano, you’re probably a f—— Libra, too. She may have started out a bit rough around the edges but she proved to be a force after placing second, alongside Courtney Act, during season 6. In addition to having her own songs land on the Billboard charts, she’s also made her mark in Taylor Swift’s new video for “You Need to Calm Down.” She’s that bomb dot com dot org dot co dot uk.

Queen No. 7

Rupaul/ Instagram

Hint: She’s an icon, pioneer, drag mother to many and already done had herses for many years, but continues to inspire and innovate with everything she does.

Mathu Andersen

If you guessed RuPaul, Shantay, you stay. The OG queen found global success with her own show and helped mentor generations of queens, who have walked through those famous werk room doors.

If you made it this far and guessed everything correctly, consider yourself a winner, baby!

