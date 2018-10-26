RuPaul Calls Drag a 'Big F-U to the Masculine, Systematic Dominance'

Mathu Andersen
placeholder
Jeff Nelson
October 26, 2018 03:28 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

RuPaul has always known how to make a statement.

In his new book, GuRu, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star opens up about how drag helped him find himself.

“As a kid, I knew this whole world was an illusion and everyone’s playing a role. And I thought, ‘I can do that,’ ” the entertainer, 57, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “And then when I found drag, I thought: ‘Oh, this is a way that I can play that role and sort of mock society at the same time.’ “

“What appealed to me about it wasn’t just dresses and whatever — what appealed to me was that it’s so punk rock,” continues the icon, born RuPaul Andrew Charles. “It’s so counter to what society wanted me to do. ‘Oh, they want me to be this way? I’ll be the opposite. It’s really a big F-U to the masculine, systematic dominance. For a black man, too, it is like: ‘F— you!’ ”

  • For more on RuPaul, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE
RuPaul
Mathu Andersen

When he’s not slaying onstage and on-camera, the Emmy winner — who married longtime partner Georges LeBar last year — leads a much quieter life.

RELATED: RuPaul Reveals the Worst Advice He Ever Received: ‘Get a Job at the Post Office’

“I’m way more introverted than people would think,” he says, “and more intense and introspective.”

RuPaul with husband Georges LeBar
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

RELATED VIDEO: RuPaul Reveals the Last Song that Was Stuck in His Head

Adds RuPaul: “Drag allowed me to lighten that s— up. It allowed me to have more fun. And when you’re in drag it reminds you that all of this life is an illusion except for love and kindness and the love you allow yourself to receive.”

Now the TV star shares mantras, affirmations and philosophies in GuRu (out now) to teach a new generation how to similarly “experience humanity and side-step the emotional land mines.”

The author hopes the book helps fans realize “there is a way to get through this, and it doesn’t have to be the old, traditional ways of doing it, of getting a 9-to-5 job and 2.2 children and that thing,” he says. “There’s a way to live life on your own terms.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.