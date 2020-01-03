RuPaul's Daytime Talk Show Not Moving Forward in Syndication After 3-Week Trial Run

RuPaul Charles‘s new syndicated daytime talk show won’t be shantaying onto national television screens this fall.

The star’s eponymous program, which ran for a three-week trial over the summer on seven Fox stations, is not moving ahead with a syndicated run, PEOPLE can confirm. Variety was first to report the news.

Fox has found success with trial runs of daytime shows in the past. The format previously helped launch both The Wendy Williams Show and The Real into syndication.

RuPaul found the iconic drag performer, 59, interviewing both celebrities and newsmakers, with a focus on aspiration and empowerment.

“Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history,” Charles said in a statement back in April. “Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

Of course, Charles is still plenty busy.

He hosts, judges and executive produces RuPaul’s Drag Race, the acclaimed drag queen reality competition series to find the “America’s next drag superstar.” So far, Charles has won two outstanding reality show host Emmy awards (in 2016, 2017 and 2018). The show, which also picked up an Emmy for outstanding competition reality series in 2018 and airs on VH1, currently wrapped up its 11th season and has produced four seasons of an all-star edition (titled RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars).

A British offering debuted last year. RuPaul hosted, judged and executive produced that as well.

In addition to his drag appearances, books, and related album releases, Charles also appeared as a judge on CBS’s The World’s Best. He and friend Michelle Visage co-host a weekly podcast called RuPaul: What’s The Tee?, too.

Charles — who married his partner of 25 years, Georges LeBar, in 2017 — began his career as RuPaul in the club scene in the late ’80s, before growing to become the most commercially successful drag queen of all time.

His first talk show, The RuPaul Show, debuted on VH1 in 1996, making Charles the first openly gay host of a national television program in the United States. Throughout its two-season run, the show produced over 100 episodes featuring celebrity guests, including (most notably) Charles’ idol, Diana Ross.