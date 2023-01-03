'Run the World' 's Corbin Reid Marries Fiancée on New Year's Eve — In a Caribbean Castle!

Corbin Reid is married!

The Run the World star, 34, said "I do" to Snap Inc. public policy manager Jasson Crockett on New Year's Eve, according to photos and videos shared on Instagram.

Actress and Run the World co-star Amber Stevens West shared footage on social media from the lavish destination affair, which took place at Pattoo Castle in Negril, Jamaica. Reid's costar Bresha Webb and show creator Leigh Davenport were also in attendance.

"I was so moved by the vows these two made to each other. @corbinmreid & @moneyball85 thank you for including us in this momentous occasion," Stevens West wrote on Instagram with a reel cut together from the wedding festivities. "It was a night we'll never forget!"

Reid, in a traditional bridal gown, is seen holding hands with her new husband as they walk out of the 8-bedroom stone castle on Jamaica's west coast. They then proceed to party the night away with wedding guests in an outdoor reception decked out with stringed lights.

The Starz actress, who got her first start on Broadway, changed into a white feathered frock for the dance-heavy after-party, performing wedding traditions such as throwing her bouquet to her bridesmaids. Later in the video, Crockett can be seen on one knee removing his bride's garter.

Reid also shared a video of her busting a move on the dancefloor to Béyoncé's "Cuff It" in her Instagram Stories alongside footage of a more romantic slow dance with her new husband to John Legend's "So High."

The groom, 36, returned the favor by posting a screen-shot of their first text exchange with a "shoutout" to Bumble, the dating app they apparently met on. "How it started vs. how it's going. 12/31/22," Crockett wrote, along with the couple's cheeky hashtag, #jasonlearnedtoreid. In his Stories on Monday, Crockett also noted they were on their honeymoon and back at their "favorite dinner place."

The couple shared organized details of their wedding weekend and their romantic back story on their website:

"Corbin and Jasson had the modern millennial meet-cute… by connecting on Bumble," the site noted. "After reading Jasson boast about his mac and cheese on his profile, and the fact that he super-liked her, Corbin decided to give him a shot."

"Before their first date, Corbin came down with the stomach flu but decided to keep the date so Jasson didn't think she was an LA flake," they added of their humorous first-date description. "Despite being under the weather, Corbin braved the all-you-can-eat Brazilian BBQ lunch at the Grove Farmers Market."

"The date continued on to LACMA where the two walked and talked for hours until Corbin finally had to come clean and admit to (a completely oblivious) Jasson that she was sick the entire date. That's when Jasson realized, she really is an actress."

After six years of dating, Crockett proposed during a trip back to Reid's hometown of Minneapolis, Minn., where she "walked out on her porch to hear a caroller singing John Legend's "So High" on the front porch ... Jasson got down on one knee and proposed in the 2-degree snow."

Clued in on Crockett's plan, family and friends were waiting to celebrate the thoughtful and romantic proposal.

"Corbin and Jasson are excited to tie the knot on New Year's Eve 2022 at Pattoo Castle in Negril, Jamaica, the birth country of Corbin's maternal and paternal grandparents," the site added of the personal story behind their destination choice.

As far as the couple's registry, they shared: "We have everything we need in material things! If you want to give please feel free to visit our Honeyfund registry which will go towards our Honeymoon to the Maldives after we are wed!"

