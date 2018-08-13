Ruby Rose Quits Twitter After 'Hurtful' Batwoman Backlash Over Her Sexuality

Ruby Rose has quit Twitter after online commentators criticized her new role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rose’s casting as The CW’s Batwoman was met with backlash online. People opined that Rose, who identifies as gender fluid, is not right for the part of the first openly gay superhero at the helm of a television show.

Deadline reported that, before deleting her account, Rose, 32, tweeted, “Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

Rose, who reportedly turned off Instagram comments, wrote, “When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.”

Rose concluded, “I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Rose will appear in the CW’s annual superhero crossover episode and in her own television series, which is in development.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different.”

“It’s a game-changer,” Rose said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I found out an hour before I did the premiere for [The] Meg, and I was so nervous doing the red carpet that I basically skipped everybody.”

“I get to be Batwoman — I mean, like, what?” she continued. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional is because growing up watching TV, I never somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero.”