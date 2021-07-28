Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Surgical Complications, Tearfully Says She Was Rejected from ERs

“It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone,” Ruby Rose said, before encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Ruby Rose tearfully revealed that it took her hours to get accepted into an emergency room due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday and explained her hospitalization was due to a complication from surgery, although she didn't go into detail about the procedure she had.

"I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things," Rose said in a video.

The Australian actress continued, "I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital."

Rose said when she finally determined her symptoms were serious she "called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone."

The Orange Is the New Black alum began to cry as she told fans emergency rooms were "rejecting taking people and I… and my case was quite serious."

"We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff," the tearful DJ said.

"Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing," Rose said of her healthcare team.

Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reason she assumed it took a long time to get a room, she told fans, "Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please."

"It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone and I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now," the Australian star said.

"I'm just sending everyone love," Rose said, adding that she would continue her social media break.

Ending her video, the actress told her followers, "I love you all and take care of yourselves."

COVID-19 numbers are increasing in California and across the United States due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is now the most common strain in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated individuals make up the large majority of new cases and hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, California had over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and a 14-day average of 6,973 new cases, according to data shared by the New York Times.

More than 609,000 people nationwide have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the CDC. 49.2 of the country is fully vaccinated.