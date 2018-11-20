Ruby Rose Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Jessica Origliasso Accuses Her of 'Continued Harassment'

Tensions between Ruby Rose and her ex-girlfriend Jessica Origliasso are playing out in the public eye.

Over the weekend, Origliasso posted a photo of herself on Instagram kissing her new girlfriend, Kai Carlton, at her twin sister Lisa Origliasso’s wedding.

Rose, 32, commented on the photo, writing: “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”

Origliasso, however, took issue with the comment.

“@rubyrose I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now,” she wrote. “You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.”

“That is news to me,” the Orange Is the New Black actress wrote in response. “Copy that. Good vibes only.”

The former couple was first linked in 2008 after Rose starred in the Veronicas music video for “On Your Side.”

They rekindled their romance in 2016. In April, Rose announced their split on social media.

“Break ups are always incredibly hard on the people involved,” Rose tweeted at the time, according to Billboard. “But I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago.”

She added that the two “still love each other very much,” and that she “will always support [Origliasso] and be her biggest advocate.”