Ruby Rose Suits Up as The CW's Batwoman in First Look Image

We can turn off the Bat signal, because Batwoman has arrived!

The CW has unveiled our first look at Ruby Rose in her Colleen Atwood-designed Batwoman supersuit — and it looks very comic book accurate with the Bat-symbol, the cape, and, of course, Kate Kane’s patented long red hair.

Check out the first look image below:

Rose, 32, will make her debut as the popular Gotham City hero in this year’s three-night Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds,” which will include Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. If everything goes according to plan, Rose will also headline her own Batwoman series as the network is currently developing a stand-alone series around the character, too. The modern incarnation of Batwoman was important when she debuted in 2006 because she was one of DC Comics’ first openly gay characters, and Rose will make a similar splash if the show gets picked up to series, making her the lead of the first TV series focused on an LGBT gay superhero.

Although details about the crossover are scarce, we do know a few things. First, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), and the Flash (Grant Gustin) wind up traveling to Gotham City because of the machinations of Dr. John Deegan, a possibly insane Arkham Asylum doctor played by Lost‘s Jeremy Davies. Furthermore, the epic event will also introduce the Monitor (Designated Survivor‘s LaMonica Garrett), a DC Comics character of multiversal importance, Lois Lane (Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell). Tyler Hoechlin will also reprise the role of Superman.

Production on the crossover commences Tuesday in Vancouver.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.