Ruby Rose Congratulates 'Amazing' Javicia Leslie on Batwoman Role: 'I Can't Wait to Watch'

"I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman," Ruby Rose said of Javicia Leslie

Ruby Rose "can't wait" to watch Javicia Leslie play Batwoman.

Shortly after news broke that Leslie, 33, would replace Rose, 34, as the crime-fighting superhero, the Orange Is the New Black alumna congratulated the star on Instagram.

"OMG!! This is amazing!!" Rose began in the caption alongside a photo of Leslie."I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape."

"You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can't wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!" Rose added.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Leslie has been cast in the CW series. She will be the first Black actress to step into the iconic role for a live-action TV show or movie.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

Leslie will make her debut as the superhero in January 2021, when the series is set to return to The CW for season 2.

Image zoom Javicia Leslie Gregg DeGuire/Getty

In the new season, Leslie will play Ryan Wilder, described as "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed."

Warner Bros. official character description said that the new character is "nothing like Kate Kane," who was portrayed in season 1 by Ruby Rose.

Leslie shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing in the caption of the post, "For all of the little black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!"

Rose announced in May that she would be stepping away from the show.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

Image zoom Ruby Rose The CW

Rose added in her statement: "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."