Ruby Rose Cast as The CW's Batwoman: 'This Is a Childhood Dream'

Suit up, Ruby Rose!

The Orange Is the New Black alum has been cast as The CW’s Batwoman. According to Entertainment Weekly, the character will be introduced in the annual crossover event this winter between three of the network’s DC shows: The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl. The CW is also currently developing a stand-alone series around the character, whose real name is Kate Kane.

If Batwoman is picked up, it will mark the first TV series focusing on an LGBT superhero.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” reads the official logline. “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

The openly gay Rose celebrated the news on Instagram, gushing that she is “beyond thrilled and honored.”

“I’m also an emotional wreck… because this is a childhood dream,” she wrote. “This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”