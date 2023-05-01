Roy Wood Jr. Says He's 'Ready' If Comedy Central Taps Him to Host 'The Daily Show'

"My job as an entertainer — it's like athletics — my job is to be ready," Wood told PEOPLE ahead of Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on May 1, 2023 11:33 AM
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. . Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Comedian Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, told PEOPLE that he's "ready" if the cable network wants him to serve as the show's new host.

After the success of his White House Correspondents' Dinner roast over the weekend, the 44-year-old comic — who has been among the satirical new show's guest hosts in the months since Trevor Noah's departure last December — mused on whether it might bolster the case for him as The Daily Show's permanent host.

"I had a lot of fun guest-hosting. It's been fun watching my fellow correspondents guest host as well. I don't know how Comedy Central is going to play that but at the end of the day, my job as an entertainer — it's like athletics — my job is to be ready," Wood told PEOPLE ahead of Saturday's event.

"So if Comedy Central makes the call, I'm ready. If they don't, then hopefully somebody else makes the call and I'm ready," he added. "So at the end of the day, this is just about being as sharp as possible and as funny as possible, and the rest of it is out of my control."

Jon Stewart Crashes Roy Wood Jr.’s Hosting Gig in Surprise Appearance on 'The Daily Show'
The Daily Show/YouTube

On the red carpet at the dinner, Wood was asked if he sees himself doing his own talk show.

"It would be fun at some point to host my own type of talk show. You know, we could delve into politics and stuff that's happening in the world. I don't think I would want to live solely in politics," he said. "John Oliver has a great model. Jon Stewart's model, it's pretty good as well. So I just think it's about when you look at the political satire landscape, finding the thing that's most unique to you that you want."

Wood also said he's "praying that the writer strike doesn't happen." If it does, he says, "we'll stand with the writers and then when the time is right, we'll get back to cooking with guest hosts."

"The ratings have been up with guest hosts," he said. "I don't know when they're going to decide on a host, but I hope they know I'm here and ready."

When asked about Noah, 39, Wood acknowledged: "I do miss working with Trevor."

In signature fashion, he quipped, "I didn't work as hard because he had to do all the work. Now he's gone and I've got to do more work. That's no fun. Who wants to work in America?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Daily Show airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. Jokes About Donald Trump's Scandals During the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
Roy Wood Jr. Takes Aim at Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Roy Wood Jr.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Says Nobody's Off Limits in Correspondents' Dinner Roasts — Including Himself
Jerry Springer & Kym Johnson
Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Partner Kym Johnson Recalls Teaching Him to Dance for His Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad amid His Prison Stint: 'Missin Ya Pops
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad Todd While He's in Prison: 'Missin Ya Pops'
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Reassures Her Younger Self That Her 'Individuality' Will Lead to 'Success' (Exclusive)
BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cuddle Up at the Bupkis After Party: See All the Exclusive Photos
90 Day Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Elisa Is 'Not Ready to Give Up' Polyandrous Lifestyle After Mike Presses About Their Future
James Corden Rollout 5/1
James Corden Bids Farewell to 'The Late Late Show' with Tears, Harry Styles and a Song
The tables are turned as Corden has Cruise take part in an epic musical performance during “The Lion King” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, to air during THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW, Thursday, April 27 (10:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN that night (12:37 – 1:37 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +*. Photos: Terence Patrick
James Corden and Tom Cruise Perform in 'The Lion King' for Their Final 'Late Late Show' Stunt Together
Maury Povich, Jerry Springer
Maury Povich on the Legacy of His 'Friendly Rival' Jerry Springer: 'He Didn't Change TV, He Radicalized It'
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
helen mirren, harrison ford
Harrison Ford on How the 'Shadow' of His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Hung Over His '1923' Character's Story
Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
Jerry Springer Was a 'Class Act' and 'Mensch' Who 'Didn't Take Himself Too Seriously,' Says Former Publicist