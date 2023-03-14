'Roswell, New Mexico' Star Jeanine Mason Is Engaged: 'Always Knew I'd Find You in New York, Fiancé'

Jeanine Mason is a bride-to-be!

The Roswell, New Mexico star and So You Think You Can Dance champion, 32, announced on Instagram Thursday that she's engaged.

Mason revealed the happy news by sharing a black and white image with her future husband on Instagram. "Always knew I'd find you in New York, fiancé," she wrote. "What a wild thing this love!"

Set against the backdrop of a New York City subway station, the pair were captured kissing with their reflections mirrored in a passing train.

The identity of Mason's fiancé is not yet known. PEOPLE has reached out to Mason's rep for more information.

Following the post, celebrities filled Mason's Instagram with messages of congratulations for the actress and her soon-to-be groom.

"WHAAAAAAAT OH MY GAAAAAAD. Congratulations my darling girl. X," Florence Pugh shared under the engagement news, which Mason replied to with: "love you my Flo!"

Roswell, New Mexico alum Tyler Blackburn commented "Omg!!! Congrats you angel!" while Upload's Zainab Johnson wrote, "Yay congratulations!!!"

Mason first rose to fame in 2009 when she beat out Brandon Bryant, Kayla Radomski and Evan Kasprzak to win season 5 of Fox's SYTYCD. In addition to taking home the $250,000 in prize money, Mason also earned a cover shot on Dance Spirit magazine.

"When host Cat Deeley said 'Jeanine,' it was the slowest pronunciation of my name I had ever heard," she told PEOPLE backstage after her win. "I am so beyond happy and I am ready to party right now!"

Mason also admitted that if she had not made the cut at her Miami audition, she was ready to give up professional dance for good and try her hand at acting.

"I will never ever regret that decision because it has brought me to a place I never thought I could be," she said, adding, "I will never think about leaving dancing again. It has been more than you could ever imagine. People don't really realize how much work goes into it, but it is so worth it."

Since then, the Miami-born actress has appeared in shows like Grey's Anatomy (playing Dr. Sam Bello as a recurring cast member in season 14), as well as Grace and Frankie, Trolls: TrollsTopia, NCIS: Los Angeles and Criminal Minds.

Most notably, she starred as Liz Ortecho in the CW's drama series Roswell, New Mexico for four seasons.

Next up for Mason is the role of Karina Silva on season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's Upload. She announced the news in a September 2022 post on Instagram, writing, "Off to ponder the digital afterlife. So excited to be playing with this team. I'm smittennnnn. See you soon!"