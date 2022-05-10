Inside Ross Mathews and Wellinthon García's Wedding: See All the Photos!
PEOPLE has the exclusive details from the couple's sparkling ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, including their sweet family tributes, the cake and which A-lister served as their flower girl
Their Wedding Day!
Mathews, 41, met García, 40 in early 2020. "I thought he was so handsome," Mathews tells PEOPLE.
A Famous Flower Girl
Before the wedding party walked down the aisle, Drew Barrymore scattered rose petals. "She is so instrumental in our relationship," says Garcia.
Saying Their Vows
The couple (with officiant Nikki Boyer) wrote their own vows about two weeks before the wedding.
Making It Official
The couple signed their marriage license after the ceremony.
Honoring Their Late Parents
Both of Mathews' parents and Garcia's mother had passed away before they met, so the couple lit candles in their honor. "They're part of the ceremony," says Mathews.
The Cake
García chose a red velvet cake — a delicious compromise Mathews was willing to make. "Red velvet to me is just like a basic chocolate cake, but I want him to be happy," he laughed.
A Nighttime Spectacle
After local musicians performed, the couple's 110 guests watched a fireworks display before the dance party.
Destination Wedding
Barrymore suggested that the couple get married wherever seemed right, noting that whoever showed up would be the people who were meant to be there. Says Mathews, "It was great advice."
