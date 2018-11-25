Ross Mathews and Salvador Camarena Split After 10 Years Together: 'We Are Happy'

Ross Mathews and his partner of nearly 10 years have split.

On Sunday, the television personality announced on Instagram that he and his longtime boyfriend, Salvador Camarena, have decided to go their separate ways.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” Mathews, 39, wrote. “This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

The couple, who began dating in 2008, sold their first Los Angeles home together in 2013, and bought a “contemporary house in Glendale with panoramic valley and mountain views,” according to Variety. That same year, the duo appeared on an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, while shopping for a getaway home in Palm Springs, California.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge has been open about his relationship with Camarena — as well as his sexuality in general.

In his book Man Up!, which was released in 2013, Mathews opened up about how he came to the conclusion he was gay.

“I realized I was gay in the shower one day with Barbra Streisand. It happened while I was lathering, rinsing, and repeating with Pert Plus,” he wrote. “As I was belting out the chorus to my favorite song from Funny Girl, ” ‘Oh my man, I love him so, he’ll never know ‘ it hit me.”