RuPaul's Drag Race's Ross Mathews Reveals He's Engaged: 'I Am the Happiest Man'

"About a year ago, I met somebody who just changed my life totally," the TV personality said when announcing his engagement on The Drew Barrymore Show

Surprise — Ross Mathews is engaged!

The TV personality and RuPaul's Drag Race judge, 41, announced the happy news on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, where he is a frequent guest.

"I'm going to tell you something that nobody knows," he began. "About a year ago I met somebody who just changed my life totally, and his name's Dr. Wellington García. He's an educator and he's hilarious and he's the smartest person I've ever met."

"And you know how Beyoncé says, 'If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?' Well, I did!" he continued, showing off his ring.

"I'm so happy for you!" host Drew Barrymore said as the pair sipped champagne and threw confetti in celebration.

"I can't even believe it, but yes, I am the happiest man," Mathews said. "I met somebody so extraordinary."

He went on to share some more details about his relationship, which he has kept private until now.

"We started dating right before the pandemic, and then we had to date through quarantine, you know, making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work," he said.

Mathews also shared the engagement news on his social media pages with a sweet photo of him and García.

"Fiancé, you stay!" he captioned his post on Instagram. "I am so proud to announce that after over a year together — navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts — the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits."