Rosie O'Donnell said that she thought Ellen DeGeneres' exit was more "complicated" than people may think, having led her own talk show for a number of years

Rosie O'Donnell Weighs in on Ellen DeGeneres' 'Complicated' Daytime Exit: 'She Can Get Some Time to Herself'

Rosie O'Donnell is weighing in on Ellen DeGeneres' exit from daytime television.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, O'Donnell said that she thought the situation surrounding DeGeneres' departure was more "complicated" than people may think.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have an understanding of the cycle of show business, and kind of what happens in people's careers, and when enough is enough," O'Donnell said. "Oftentimes people don't know that. I think I have a good balance of both in my life, of the importance of both. And it's hard to maintain. It's hard to do, especially when you're doing a show like that."

The topic of DeGeneres's came up after Cagle made a comparison between the two comedians, who have found success hosting their own daytime shows.

O'Donnell was dubbed "The Queen of Nice" during her titular talk show's reign, which ended in 2002 after 6 years on the air. Meanwhile, DeGeneres has famously for years ended many episodes of her show with the phrase "be kind to one another," a phrase many threw back in her face when allegations she had created a toxic workplace environment for her staffers surfaced earlier this year.

Looking back on it, O'Donnell admitted the label "bit her in the ass" but says that the situation with DeGeneres is different.

"I don't think it was the 'be kind' thing that got her. I think that's oversimplification," O'Donnell said. "But it was a lot of things, and it was complicated, and I'm glad that she's, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself."

"It's a huge kind of strange thing to be on a show like that, and have all that attention on you," O'Donnell said. "And she had it for like 19 years. So, you know, it's a tough thing."

In May, DeGeneres, 63, announced her talk show will end after its 19th season.

The allegations became public in July, when BuzzFeed News published a report in which current and former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, which included claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

"As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," the TV personality told The Hollywood Reporter while making the announcement on May 12, noting that she had planned for the last two years to walk away in 2022.

A week after her announcement, a show source told PEOPLE that DeGeneres is "confident" in her decision.

ellen degeneres Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

"It's sad that the show ends like this, but Ellen seems confident that she made the right decision," the insider said, adding: "After the toxic workplace allegations, the question was more when will [the show] end and not if it will end."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The source also said that DeGeneres' exit was not a surprise: "She was almost out the door before the controversy. She's been talking about leaving for a few years now, but that was definitely the last straw."