O'Donnell previously starred as Doris Murphy in the iconic 1992 film, but will be taking on the role of Vi in the Prime Video reboot

Rosie O'Donnell to Return for Upcoming A League of Their Own Series in New Role

Rosie O'Donnell is making her way back to the ballpark!

On Thursday, it was confirmed that O'Donnell is officially returning for Prime Video's A League of Their Own reboot series. The original 1992 film saw her portray third-base player Doris Murphy, but Entertainment Weekly confirmed O'Donnell has a new role as a local bar owner named Vi.

The former talk show host's character is described as a "warm, gregarious" fan of the Rockford Peaches, a.k.a. the real-life team the film and series are both based on. Vi will eventually cross paths with Abbi Jacobson's leading character, Carson Shaw, and will take the athlete under her wing.

A League of Their Own will premiere on Prime Video next month. Jacobson — who co-created the series with Will Graham — stars alongside D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado and Nick Offerman.

At the show's Tribeca Film Festival premiere last month, Jacobson teased the possibility of stars from the '90s film — which also includes Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna — returning for the reboot.

"I think if we get to make more, that would be so fun," the Broad City alum, 38, told PEOPLE at the time. "Because you put people in the 1940s context, it feels different to see someone you're really used to, seeing them in costume and everything."

"We would love to have those people, if it's right," she added.

Jacobson also revealed how the upcoming series will differ from its predecessor, explaining how the movie "only told one part of" the historic team's story.

"We really wanted to show and dive deeper into their real stories a little bit more. What was it like for other women who have dreamed of playing baseball?" she said.

"It's not just about the American Girl's league. Max's character played by Chanté Adams is inspired by three women, Mamie Johnson, Toni Stone and Connie Morgan, who went on to play in the negro leagues with men. Historically, the All American Girl's League did not allow Black women to try out," she continued. "It was really, like, a white-passing thing. So, what was their journey? That was such a fascinating story, to create a new character inspired by them and really follow her path to find her team, too. What does that look like?"