Rosie O'Donnell Is Moving 'Onward' at 61 with a 'Third Chapter' of Her Life — and a New Podcast

O'Donnell tells PEOPLE she's aiming to offer "more of a conversation than an interview" with her new Outspoken show featuring friends and newsmakers from Dylan Mulvaney to Ricki Lake and Kathy Griffin

By Liz McNeil
and
Published on March 21, 2023 08:00 AM
Rosie O'Donnell, Onward Podcast Announcement
Photo: Gene Reed/iHeart Media

After a storied career as an entertainer whose interviewers were seen by untold fans, Rosie O'Donnell is now focusing on a more "intimate conversation" format with her just-launched Onward podcast.

O'Donnell — who is marking her 61st birthday on Tuesday, the same day as Onward's launch on iHeart Media's Outspoken network — tells PEOPLE she's embarking upon a "third chapter" of her life these days.

"When I turned 60, I felt as though life is like a three chapter book, zero to 30, 30 to 60, 60 onward," she shares. "I'm in the third chapter of the book. So let's put all the past in the past, and let's just focus on being where we are right now, and onward to another day. And that's kind of the place that I'm at in my life and careers. And that's the place that we arrive at the podcast."

So far, O'Donnell has lined up guests including Sharon Gless, Jenifer Lewis, Natasha Lyonne, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ann Walter, Camryn Manheim, Ricki Lake, Kathy Griffin, Rory Kennedy and "a woman who has early onset dementia who I met on TikTok."

Rosie O'Donnell, Onward Podcast Announcement
Gene Reed

Another upcoming guest is Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender woman who's been sharing her journey through the first 365 "Days of Girlhood" and beyond. "We're going to be talking about that, about trans rights, about non-binary, about how to understand it and how to have conversations about it," O'Donnell says.

She adds, "We're going to be talking about the horrors of women's rights and the anti-abortion folk, and what that's doing to our country and national standing in the world, and what it does to women's lives, and how horrible this swing to the right really is."

Episodes that touch on hot-button issues won't be "political, necessarily," she says. Though she does leave the door open: "It's not like we're going to have politicians on, although we might. So you never know."

The variety of voices and scale of stories O'Donnell plans to share all add up to her greater goal — to curate a podcast that isn't strictly about amplifying to A-listers and their latest projects.

"There's a wide variety of topics that interest me — and guests," she says. "It won't be a purely celebrity-driven podcast. The celebrity part was almost the least interesting part of it to me. Getting to talk to people that are my friends and have a conversation without necessarily promoting something that they're doing, just to have a real honest conversation with people that I have been lucky enough to get to know, and love, and admire."

Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Chloe Aftel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Onward is just one podcast under iHeartMedia's Outspoken Podcast Network, which centers LGBTQ+ stories. The first episode with Gless is now available to stream on all major podcast platforms.

Related Articles
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Alice & Olivia Fall 2023 Presentation at Highline Stages on February 11, 2023 in New York City.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney on Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Get a Do-Over'
Dylan Mulvaney
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney to Host Live-Stream Variety Show in NYC for 'Day 365 of Being a Girl'
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Very Happy' After Losing 10 Lbs. Since Christmas
Rosie O'Donnell returns to THE VIEW - BARBARA WALTERS, ROSIE O'DONNELL
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Why She Missed 'The View' 's Tribute to Barbara Walters
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chelsea's Older Kids, Riley and Skylar https://www.instagram.com/p/CmCr2gzSnXs/
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Adorable New Photo of Granddaughters Riley and Skylar in Matching Outfits
Christy Carlson Romano
Christy Carlson Romano Likes to 'Lean into the Cringe' of Reliving Her Disney Past
THE VIEW - Rosie O'Donnell returns to THE VIEW to a standing ovation, FRIDAY, FEB. 7 (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. Never shy on opinions, the Emmy Award-winner joins the co-hosts for Hot Topics, shares how her life dramatically changed since leaving THE VIEW and makes a declaration that even she thought she would never say.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Was 'Lucky Enough' to Be in Barbara Walters' Orbit Following Her Death
Barbara Walters The View
'The View' Co-Hosts Still Have to 'Process' the Loss of Barbara Walters: She 'Was the OG'
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New 'RHOBH' Season
Rosie O'Donnell and her kids
Rosie O'Donnell's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Rosie O'Donnell, Woody Allen
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Turned Down Woody Allen Role Twice Because She Isn't 'Under His Spell'
Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Rosie O'Donnell Shares How Ellen DeGeneres Hurt Her Feelings: 'I Never Really Got Over It'
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her Talk Show: 'You Never Know'
Barbara Walters The View
'The View' Honors Barbara Walters in Tribute Show After Her Death: 'There Will Never Be Another'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards)
Kathy Griffin Recalls Having Dinner with Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson, Kris Jenner After Trump Photo Scandal
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'