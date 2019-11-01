Rosie O'Donnell and Fiancée Elizabeth Rooney Split After Year-Long Engagement: Report

Rosie O’Donnell is reportedly single.

The star, 57, has split from fiancée Elizabeth Rooney after being engaged for nearly one year, according to Radar Online.

A rep for O’Donnell had no comment.

O’Donnell seemingly deleted several Instagram photos related to her engagement to Rooney, including the post where she confirmed the news by showing off her massive emerald-cut diamond ring with the caption “Y E S ❤💍.”

Radar also reported that the star erased the diamond ring emoji and letter “R” from her Instagram bio, which she added at the time of the couple’s engagement.

After keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, O’Donnell confirmed the couple’s engagement in October 2018 after dating for a year.

Image zoom Elizabeth Rooney/Instagram; Inset: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Calling Rooney a “wonderful woman,” the former The View co-host opened up about the romance earlier this year, explaining how they made their long-distance relationship work.

“She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman,” said O’Donnell, who proudly praised Rooney for being an Army veteran and an undefeated boxer during her time of service.

Image zoom Elizabeth Rooney and Rosie O'Donnell Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell’s Fiancée Elizabeth Rooney Flashes Massive Engagement Ring on Instagram

“She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman,” she added.

O’Donnell also joked about the pair’s 23-year age gap.

“I keep telling her I’m too old for her. But she doesn’t seem to care,” she said. “She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘All right I guess that’s true.’ She has a lot of good points.”

O’Donnell has been married twice. She shares four children — son Parker, 24, son Blake, 19, and daughter Vivienne, 16, and 22-year-old estranged daughter Chelsea — with first wife Kelli Carpenter, who she was with from 2004 to 2007. Her second ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, died of an apparent suicide in September 2017 at age 46. They share one daughter, Dakota, 6.