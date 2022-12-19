Rosie O'Donnell Shares Photos from Son Blake's Romantic Broadway Proposal: 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'

The comedian said she "cried all through" a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera where her 23-year-old son popped the question to Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, his girlfriend of six years

By
Published on December 19, 2022 12:48 PM
Photo: Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

Blake O'Donnell is engaged!

Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement in an Instagram post on Monday morning. Blake popped the question to his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt during a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera — and there was even a celebrity guest around to congratulate the happy couple.

Rosie shared two photos of the moment, including one of Blake down on one knee in a theater aisle, seemingly during intermission. The second photo showed Hillary Clinton with the happy couple, as she happened to be in attendance at the Broadway performance.

Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

"last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned photos of the proposal. "the crowd clapped - and hillary clinton was there too- i cried all through phantom of the opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all #love#family"

It seems Phantom of the Opera may have a special meaning to the couple. On Halloween 2021, Blake and Teresa dressed as the Phantom and Christine — as seen in photos on Blake's Instagram account. "Angel of music," he captioned the photoset.

Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

This Halloween, the couple dressed as Steve Irwin and a crocodile.

Though Blake stays primarily out of the spotlight, he's been featured on Rosie's Instagram a few times, occasionally with Teresa. In August 2021, Rosie shared a photo of herself, Blake, Teresa and daughter Dakota with the caption "We r family ❤️👋🏽😜 #la."

Blake and Teresa have been dating for six and a half years, according to an anniversary post on his Instagram account. "5 years ago I slid into your dm and I'm soooo grateful you didn't ignore me," he wrote in 2021. "I am so lucky to have fallen in love with such an amazing person. Happy late anniversary baby girl."

