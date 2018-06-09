Rosie O'Donnell Has 'Reconnected' with Estranged Daughter Chelsea After Pregnancy Announcement

Rosie O’Donnell has reconnected with her estranged daughter Chelsea O’Donnell amid news that the 20 year old is expecting a baby.

“Yes, she is pregnant,” O’Donnell, 56, tells PEOPLE through her rep. “We have reconnected.”

The pregnancy was confirmed by Chelsea’s boyfriend Jacob Bourassa when he shared photos of his pregnant girlfriend and their baby’s sonogram on Facebook.

“Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one,” he wrote alongside the sweet images.

Following the announcement, Chelsea’s biological mother, Deanna Micoley, congratulated her daughter on the Facebook post, writing, “I’m so very proud of you! You are absolutely beautiful! You will be a great mommy!”

Bourassa had previously shared a video from an ultrasound, writing, “Got to see heartbeat today.”

Rosie, who adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell, has had a strained relationship with the 20 year old for years.

In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound with her then-boyfriend — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

Chelsea’s pregnancy news comes nearly nine months after she revealed in September that she was expecting a child with her husband, Nick Alliegro. The former couple has since split and Chelsea’s pregnancy claims from that time did not result in her having a baby.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chelsea said Rosie would not be a part of her child’s life.

“Rosie will not be in my child’s life,” she told the outlet, adding, “and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

In an interview with Inside Edition last year, Nick and Chelsea shared that they met in 2016 while at a Dunkin Donuts.

After the pair ended up tying the knot three months later, Nick said Rosie “was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand.”

Speaking about her strained relationship with Rosie, Chelsea said, “The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room.”

“Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done,” she added.

Chelsea currently lives in Amberg, Wisconsin, according to her Facebook account.