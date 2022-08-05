Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'View' Return Reminded Rosie O'Donnell 'Why I Don't Want to Watch' Anymore

Rosie O'Donnell won't be tuning into The View again anytime soon.

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared her thoughts on Elisabeth Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the morning talk show earlier this week.

"Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View," O'Donnell, 60, said in the video. "She's not on today, she was on yesterday. So I missed it."

O'Donnell continued: "But then I went back on The View on my Apple TV, or whatever, and I watched it from yesterday. And I remembered why I don't wanna watch it with her anymore."

O'Donnell also referenced Hasselbeck's use of props to convey her conservative viewpoint during her appearance Wednesday.

"Her little Post-It notes, I don't know. Listen — it's strange," she said. "Hope you're having a good day and if you saw that yesterday, hope you recovered."

O'Donnell had an eight-month run on The View during the show's 2006-2007 season, replacing Meredith Vieira as the series moderator. She often clashed with Hasselbeck, who served as the show's conservative voice from 2003 to 2013.

O'Donnell left the series in 2007 shortly after the pair's heated debate over the war in Iraq.

Since then, O'Donnell has been highly critical of The View.

"I don't watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it's been dumbed-down a lot," she told the Daily Beast in 2020. "Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in but in the old days, The View had much more of a real conversation happening live."

"It doesn't feel like that's happening anymore," she added.

PEOPLE broke the news of Hasselbeck returning as a guest co-host on July 28. Following her highly-anticipated return on Wednesday, she made headlines for holding up a dish towel to the show's pro-choice panelists that read: "I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong."

"What about the life in the womb?" she said. "Life has a plan and a purpose designed by God."

Hasselbeck also put Post-Its on her body featuring messages directed at President Joe Biden, including "Americans can't afford your America" and "Gas prices hurt us."

