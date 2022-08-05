Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'View' Return Reminded Rosie O'Donnell 'Why I Don't Want to Watch' Anymore

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to The View on Wednesday after originally appearing on the series from 2003 to 2013

By
Published on August 5, 2022 04:03 PM
Rosie O'Donnell, Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage; Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Rosie O'Donnell won't be tuning into The View again anytime soon.

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared her thoughts on Elisabeth Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the morning talk show earlier this week.

"Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View," O'Donnell, 60, said in the video. "She's not on today, she was on yesterday. So I missed it."

O'Donnell continued: "But then I went back on The View on my Apple TV, or whatever, and I watched it from yesterday. And I remembered why I don't wanna watch it with her anymore."

O'Donnell also referenced Hasselbeck's use of props to convey her conservative viewpoint during her appearance Wednesday.

"Her little Post-It notes, I don't know. Listen — it's strange," she said. "Hope you're having a good day and if you saw that yesterday, hope you recovered."

O'Donnell had an eight-month run on The View during the show's 2006-2007 season, replacing Meredith Vieira as the series moderator. She often clashed with Hasselbeck, who served as the show's conservative voice from 2003 to 2013.

O'Donnell left the series in 2007 shortly after the pair's heated debate over the war in Iraq.

Since then, O'Donnell has been highly critical of The View.

"I don't watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it's been dumbed-down a lot," she told the Daily Beast in 2020. "Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in but in the old days, The View had much more of a real conversation happening live."

"It doesn't feel like that's happening anymore," she added.

PEOPLE broke the news of Hasselbeck returning as a guest co-host on July 28. Following her highly-anticipated return on Wednesday, she made headlines for holding up a dish towel to the show's pro-choice panelists that read: "I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong."

THE VIEW - Elisabeth Hasselbeck is the guest today, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View."
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"What about the life in the womb?" she said. "Life has a plan and a purpose designed by God."

Hasselbeck also put Post-Its on her body featuring messages directed at President Joe Biden, including "Americans can't afford your America" and "Gas prices hurt us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

Updated by
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

learn more
Related Articles
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Will Return as a Guest Co-Host on The View: ‘Pray for Me Y’all!’
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Will Return as a Guest Co-Host on 'The View' : 'Pray for Me Y'all!'
Alyssa Farah
'The View' Names Alyssa Farah Griffin Its New Co-Host
ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
New 'View' Co-Hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin Call Role 'an Honor' and 'Incomparable Privilege'
Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to 'The View' for Season 25 Celebration
'25 Words or Less' Host Meredith Vieira Says the Show Will Honor Super Fans With a Special Gift!
Meredith Vieira Jokes She 'Did My Time' on 'The View' : 'That Sounds Like a Prison Term'
Nick Lachey and TV Personality Vanessa Minnillo visit People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Relationship Timeline
Kehlani, Christian Walker
Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers
joe biden, Mohammed bin Salman
5 Things Every American Should Know About President Biden's Controversial Middle East Tour
775293458JK00025_The_Americ
Star Jones on Returning to 'The View' as Guest Host for 25th Anniversary: 'That's My Home'
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's Relationship Timeline
JOY BEHAR, LISA LING
Lisa Ling Says Joy Behar Told Her She Was 'Talking Too Much' on 'The View'
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi Urges Ellen DeGeneres to Revisit Stand-Up and 'Continue Being a Teacher' After Talk Show
the view - Barbara Walters
'The View' Celebrates Creator Barbara Walters' 92nd Birthday: 'Your Idea Continues to Thrive'
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Says She Doesn't Watch The View: 'I Think It's Been Dumbed-Down a Lot'
kelly ripa and mark consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
JoJo Siwa
From 'Dance Moms' to Super Stardom: JoJo Siwa's Life in Photos