In June 2018, Rosie O'Donnell told PEOPLE that she and Chelsea had reconnected following years of trouble in their relationship

Rosie O'Donnell is sending her eldest daughter Chelsea some birthday love.

To celebrate Chelsea turning 23 earlier this week, the actress/comedian posted a loving tribute on Instagram.

"Happy 23rd birthday chelsea - i love u ♥️" Rosie, 58, captioned a photo of Chelsea holding daughter Skylar Rose on her chest. (Chelsea gave birth to Skylar in December 2018.)

When an Instagram user asked if Chelsea had welcomed another baby, Rosie clarified, "no that’s Skylar."

The birthday post comes more than two years after Rosie confirmed that the mother and daughter had reconnected.

In June 2018, Chelsea confirmed news of her pregnancy on social media after her boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa, shared photos of her and their baby’s sonogram on Facebook.

Image zoom Rosie O'Donnell's Instagram post Rosie O'Donnell/Instagram

“Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one," Bourassa wrote.

At the time, Rosie told PEOPLE through her rep: “Yes, she is pregnant. We have reconnected.”

Their reconciliation came after years of estrangement. That September, Rosie said while guest-co-hosting The Talk that she and Chelsea — whom she adopted as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell — had forgiven each other.

“I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times,” the star said. “She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other.”

“When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that,” she added.

The following month, the former View co-host said she was looking forward to celebrating Chelsea's pregnancy.

Rosie added that she would “definitely be participating in the whole celebrating event.”

In December 2018, Rosie shared on Twitter that Chelsea had welcomed her first child, posting the baby girl’s sweet first photos.

“My daughter chels – jake – and skylar rose my first grandchild !!! #love #life #NANA,” Rosie captioned a hospital photo of Chelsea and Skylar with Bourassa.

Another snapshot showed the snoozing newborn, which the proud grandmother simply captioned, “Joy,” while a third of O’Donnell holding baby Skylar read, “Nana & skylar #bigLOVE.”