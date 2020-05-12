Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The TV personality was a co-host of the ABC talk show from 2006-2007, and then again from 2014-2015

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Doesn't Watch The View : 'I Think It's Been Dumbed-Down a Lot'

Rosie O'Donnell has some thoughts about The View.

During a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Beast, the TV personality said she's not currently watching the ABC daytime talk show she famously used to co-host.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it's been dumbed-down a lot," she said. "Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in but in the old days, The View had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn't feel like that's happening anymore."

Image zoom Former View co-host Abby Huntsman, alongside current View panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television

O'Donnell, 58, joined The View in 2006, replacing Meredith Vieira as the moderator. She left the show in May 2007 — one month before she had been scheduled to leave when her contract expired — after an explosive on-air confrontation with co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck about the Iraq War.

She rejoined the show as a co-host in 2014, only to depart just six months later, in February 2015, to focus on her family.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, O'Donnell acknowledged giving the show a more political slant during her initial run. But she added that certain topics were off-limits, including the allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby, whom she said "they didn't let us talk about."

"I was overtly told: 'We are not discussing it, Rosie,'" she said. "One of the hosts … one of the hosts told me that."

A rep for The View did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Now in its 23rd season, the talk show is moderated by Whoopi Goldberg. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain round out the panel.

Last year, O'Donnell opened up about her experience with The View in Ramin Setoodeh's book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. O'Donnell recalled the tension she felt with Goldberg during her second stint on the show, accusing Goldberg of shutting down her ideas and dismissing her opinion on-air.

"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there," O'Donnell told Setoodeh. "Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I've ever had on live television was interacting with her."

O’Donnell admitted, though, that she "revered" Goldberg, 64, before working with the Ghost star.

"She's a minority, feminist, smart, funny, groundbreaking legend who is black in America," O'Donnell said. "I'm never going to not have respect for Whoopi Goldberg. But that was a painful experience, personally and professionally."