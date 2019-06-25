Rosie O'Donnell Denies Rumors She Considered Joining The Talk as Co-Host: 'They Didn't Ask Me'

Don’t expect to see Rosie O’Donnell take a permanent seat on The Talk anytime soon.

O’Donnell, 57, addressed rumors that she was interested in replacing Julie Chen on the hit daytime talk show during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, admitting she was never approached about the position.

“They didn’t ask me to be on The Talk,” she said. “I know there were rumors that they did. But I just went on when Julie Chen was having people fill in — I was one of the many people.”

And even if she was interested, O’Donnell said logistically, it wouldn’t work out.

“I live in New York, it would be very hard for me to move with my family out to California,” she said. “That was never a real thing.”

Image zoom Rosie O'Donnell (left) and Julie Chen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty

And while she enjoyed her time guest-hosting, The View alum said she would struggle with The Talk‘s practice of staying away from politics on the show.

“I think The Talk is just happy and that’s what they want it to be, light and airy,” said O’Donnell. “I could get into the deep dark dungeons of what’s going on and what we have to do as Americans.”

RELATED VIDEO: Julie Chen to Leave The Talk amid Husband Les Moonves’ CBS Ousting

Last September, Chen officially announced her plan to leave The Talk, which she’d co-hosted since it premiered in 2010. In an emotional video message announcing her departure, Chen said she was leaving, among other things, “to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son.” She shares 9-year-old Charlie with husband and former CBS CEO Les Moonves.

Chen’s departure came just over a week after CBS announced that Moonves had been removed as chairman and CEO of the network following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

Chen was replaced by Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

In April, Sara Gilbert announced her departure from The Talk to focus on her career as an actress and producer. Her last show will be Aug. 2. A replacement has not yet been announced.

The Talk airs weekdays (2 p.m. ET) on CBS. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.