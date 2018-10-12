Rosie O'Donnell's Girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney Hints at Engagement in Cryptic Instagram Update

Is Rosie O’Donnell engaged?

O’Donnell has been dating Elizabeth Rooney for nearly a year of dating, and the comedian’s girlfriend seemed to confirm Radar Online‘s report of an engagement with a subtle change to her Instagram bio recently.

Rooney’s page now includes the letter “R” followed by a diamond ring emoji.

The couple went public in November 2017 after O’Donnell, 56, revealed she was dating a younger woman during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. (Rooney is 33.)

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” said O’Donnell, 56. “It’s a very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she added. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”

At the time, O’Donnell also told Stern she would “never” get married again.

Rooney is a police officer from Worcester, Massachusetts.

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Responds to Question About Daughter’s Disappearance: ‘No Mom Is Perfect’

“She’s on the mountain division so she rides a horse every day,” O’Donnell previously told Extra, “She was in the Army for eight years. She was an undefeated boxing champion in the Army.”

“We are both huge UFC enthusiasts,” the star continued. “It’s fun to have someone to watch it with because nobody in my house cared. She’s wonderful.”

O’Donnell was previously married to Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide in September 2017 at age 46. They share one daughter, Dakota, 5.

She also has four children — son Parker, 23, son Blake, 18, and daughter Vivienne, 15, and 21-year-old estranged daughter Chelsea — with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell.