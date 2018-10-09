Who Is Rosie O'Donnell's Police Officer Girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney?

Rosie O’Donnell and her girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney are going strong.

Amid reports that O’Donnell, 56, and Rooney, 33, are engaged, a rep for O’Donnell tells PEOPLE that the two are still “together” after about a year of dating.

So who is the woman that stole O’Donnell’s heart? Rooney is a Worcester, Massachusetts police officer with a military background.

“I’ve been dating a woman who’s a police officer from Worcester,” O’Donnell previously said. “She’s on the mountain division so she rides a horse every day.”

And a quick scroll through Rooney’s Instagram makes it clear that she’s proud of her work: The officer regularly posts photos of herself on the job.

O’Donnell has also said the two bonded over their shared love of UFC fighting.

“She was in the Army for eight years. She was an undefeated boxing champion in the Army,” she said. “We are both huge UFC enthusiasts. … It’s fun to have someone to watch it with because nobody in my house cared. She’s wonderful.”

Though O’Donnell is happy in her new relationship, she previously told Howard Stern it’s the first time she’s dated a younger woman.

“It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me,” she said. “It’s a very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she added. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”

But asked at the time if she would ever get married again, O’Donnell said no — not “ever.”

O’Donnell shares four children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell: son Parker, 23, son Blake, 18, and daughter Vivienne, 15, as well as 21-year-old daughter Chelsea.