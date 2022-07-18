The couple's red carpet debut comes after Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer made their relationship Instagram official last month in a Pride Month post

Rosie O'Donnell Snuggles Up to Girlfriend Aimee Hauer as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell attend FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rosie O'Donnell is stepping out for date night.

The Emmy Award winner, 60, shared a PDA with girlfriend Aimee Hauer as they made their red carpet debut as a couple during Saturday's Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

They wrapped their arms around each other as O'Donnell rested her head on Hauer's shoulder at the event that raised funds for Friendly House's women's addiction treatment services.

O'Donnell made her relationship with Hauer Instagram official last month, sharing a sweet selfie of the two of them from Hauer's page. "Happy PRIDE!!" Hauer captioned the post. It's unclear how long the pair has been dating.

The couple previously hung out with Kathy Griffin and Rosanna Arquette last week as they prepared for Saturday's show. "Oh yes," O'Donnell captioned a photo of the four of them at her Malibu home.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress, who came out as gay in 2002, was previously married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015 and Kelli Carpenter in 2004. She is mother to Parker Jaren, 27, Chelsea Belle, 24, Blake Christopher, 22, Vivienne Rose, 19, and 9-year-old Dakota.

O'Donnell was also engaged to police officer Elizabeth Rooney before they called it off in 2019. She later told Extra she was "hoping for the best" after their split, noting how "hard" it is for her to navigate relationships in the public eye.