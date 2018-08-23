Rosie O'Donnell Drops Off 18-Year-Old Son Blake at College: 'On We Go'

Rosie O’Donnell is saying bye to her son Blake Christopher as he goes off to college.

The comedian, 56, tweeted a selfie with Blake, 18, in what appears to be his new dorm room at Marist College in New York.

“Dropped off my boy,” The Fosters actress wrote. “Hard to believe.”

Blake is the third of O’Donnell’s children she adopted with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. The former couple’s other children include Parker Jaren, 23, daughter Chelsea Belle, 20, and Vivienne, 15, who was born via IVF. The actress also has an adopted girl, Dakota “Dax” with late ex-wife Michelle Rounds.

“Dax starts kindergarten in sept/ chelsea is 21 tomorrow/ parkers a marine/ vivi a sophomore/ blakes at college,” she replied to a fan’s tweet. “I am 56/ on we go.”

dax starts kindergarten in sept

chelsea is 21 tomorrow

parkers a marine

vivi a sophomore

blakes at college

i am 56 on we go — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 23, 2018

O’Donnell has been an advocate for adoption for same-sex couples in the United States since the ’90s, when she adopted Parker. Last June, O’Donnell told PEOPLE through her representative that she had reconnected with her estranged daughter Chelsea, who was pregnant. Rosie and Chelsea have not had the best relationship — in 2015, Chelsea ran away at 17 in 2015, saying that the former View host had kicked her out of the home, while O’Donnell said her daughter was mentally ill.

Chelsea told the Daily Mail that Rosie would not be a part of her child’s life.

“Rosie will not be in my child’s life,” she told the paper, adding, “and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

O’Donnell last played Rita Hendricks on the Freeform show The Fosters, which ended in June.